The court seized 500 million hryvnias of assets of the ex-MP of the OPZZh party. He was the occupation “minister” in the Kherson region

According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the court seized the assets of the ex-deputy of the Kherson Regional Council from OPZZh Eduard Repilevskyi and his family worth 500 million hryvnias. The occupiers appointed Repilevsky "minister of agriculture and fisheries" in the region.

The court blocked more than 400 real estate objects, including 350 land plots with a total area of more than 1 200 hectares in southern Ukraine.

The court also seized dozens of vehicles, 15 bank accounts, corporate rights in five agricultural companies and three trademarks. They were transferred to the management of the Asset Recovery and management agency (ARMA).

The investigation claims that the former deputy was a member of the banned OPZZh party, and after the occupation of part of the Kherson region, he was one of the first to support the Russian military. For this, Gauleiter Saldo offered him a position in the occupation administration and appointed him the head of the Russian-created "interdepartmental commission to control the transportation of agricultural products."

There, Repilevskyi organized the looting of the property of local farmers and the export of Ukrainian grain to Russia.

The Security Service declared him of the suspicion of collaborationism and treason (Part 5 of Article 111-1 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code). The sentence can be life imprisonment.

For now, the suspect is hiding in the occupied territories. Some of its assets are also located on territory not controlled by Ukraine.