SBU and Prosecutor Generalʼs Office: Ex-owners of “Sens Bank” planned to bankrupt it in order to circumvent sanctions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating attempts by Russian oligarchs — ex-owners of one of the largest Ukrainian banks — to circumvent the economic sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and the West.

This was reported by the press service, without specifying which bank it is in question, but noting that the National Bank withdrew it from the market for transfer to the state. Most likely, this is "Sense Bank".

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to transfer billion-dollar assets of "Sense Bank" abroad. In order to gain access to profits, the ex-owners wanted to transfer their share in the management of the bank to controlled persons. And then withdraw capital on behalf of the "new" beneficiaries.

In order to hide the device, the Russian owners planned to bring the bank to artificial bankruptcy. This would create a threat to the stable operation of the banking system of Ukraine.

During searches at the addresses of the bankʼs head office and residences of top management, investigators found documents with evidence of illegal activity.

Currently, a pre-trial investigation is underway into the fact of financing actions committed with the aim of changing the borders of the territory or the state border of Ukraine (Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

SBU believes that the Russians planned to use the withdrawn assets in Russia, where insurance, telecommunications and trading companies under their control operate, which "actively cooperate with Russian armed formations fighting in Ukraine."