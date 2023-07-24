Drones hit an ammunition depot near Dzhankoy in occupied Crimea. Drones also attacked Moscow

Drones hit an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district of occupied Crimea.

Occupation "head" Serhiy Aksyonov reported that 11 drones were shot down over the peninsula. Railway traffic in the Dzhankoy district and the Dzhankoy-Simferopol highway were suspended.

The occupation authorities also announced an evacuation within a radius of 5 km from the site of the explosion.

In addition, around 4 a.m. on July 24, Moscow was attacked by drones. Two non-residential buildings were damaged. The building of the Ministry of Defense of Russia is located near one of them. There is no information about the victims.