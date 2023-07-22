In Crimea, drones attacked an airfield and an ammunition depot

There were explosions in the Krasnogvardisk district of Crimea. The occupation authorities reported the drone attack.

Local Telegram channels reported that traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily blocked but later restored.

The occupying "head" of Crimea Aksyonov clarified that the drones hit the ammunition warehouse — the detonation continues. According to him, there were no casualties or damage. In a radius of 5 kilometers, an evacuation was announced, and railway traffic will be stopped.

The local public wrote about hitting the oil depot and the airfield in the village of Zhovtneve.

A local resident told Suspikne that the fire broke out near the Elevatorna station. An abandoned Soviet airfield is located near it. According to the Crimean partisan movement, Russian military equipment is located there.