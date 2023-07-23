The UN condemned the strikes on Odesa, but did not indicate that it was a Russian attack

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine condemned the strikes on Odesa but did not indicate that the attack was carried out by Russia.
"Today, the people of Odesa woke up to the sounds of explosions once again. The strikes hit the historical centre, damaging homes, a Cathedral and leaving civilians killed & injured. International Humanitarian Law is clear: civilians and civilian infrastructure are not a target," the message reads.
It is currently known that the Russian attack on Odesa damaged at least 25 architectural monuments, killed one person, and injured 21 others.
- After withdrawing from the "grain agreement," Russia intensified large-scale attacks on the south of Ukraine, in particular on the Odesa region. The invaders attacked the region on the night of July 18, 19, 20, and 21, severely damaging port infrastructure, residential buildings, and trade networks. The Russians destroyed tens of thousands of tons of grain. On the night of July 23, Russia struck the historic center of Odesa. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian air defense capabilities are not enough to protect all regions.