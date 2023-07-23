The UN condemned the strikes on Odesa, but did not indicate that it was a Russian attack

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine condemned the strikes on Odesa but did not indicate that the attack was carried out by Russia.

"Today, the people of Odesa woke up to the sounds of explosions once again. The strikes hit the historical centre, damaging homes, a Cathedral and leaving civilians killed & injured. International Humanitarian Law is clear: civilians and civilian infrastructure are not a target," the message reads.

It is currently known that the Russian attack on Odesa damaged at least 25 architectural monuments, killed one person, and injured 21 others.