The Parliament of Bulgaria decided to transfer armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

The Parliament of Bulgaria decided to provide armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.
This was reported by the local publication BGNES.
148 deputies voted for this decision. Parliamentarians proposed to hand over armored personnel carriers to Ukraine not from the army warehouses, but from the reserves of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Experts concluded that the transfer of equipment will not harm the capacity of the Armed Forces of Bulgaria.
- On July 14, Bulgaria joined the joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine within the framework of the European Defense Agency project, in which 24 EU member states and Norway participate.