Bulgaria joins the joint European procurement of shells for Ukraine and hands over 100 BMPs

Bulgaria joins the collective purchase of ammunition for Ukraine within the framework of the European Defense Agency project, in which 24 EU member states and Norway participate.

As The Sofia Globe reports, this will create an opportunity for Bulgaria to provide services on favorable terms in addition to national agreements and initiatives within the framework of NATO.

Under the EDA project, there is a two-year accelerated procedure for replenishment and transfer of 155-mm artillery shells and a seven-year plan for the acquisition of various types of ammunition.

Bulgaria will also hand over 100 Soviet-style infantry fighting vehicles from the arsenal of the Bulgarian police to Ukraine, writes Euractiv.