Politico: Hungary opposed the EUʼs plan to create a €20 billion military aid fund for Ukraine

Hungary is opposed to the European Unionʼs plan to create a special fund to finance the Ukrainian army over the next four years in the amount of up to €20 billion.

Politico writes about it.

At a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Hungary informed that it would block the creation of the fund until Ukraine removes the Hungarian bank OTP from the list of "war sponsors." The head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary Peter Szijjártó added that his country will not allocate more money to the EUʼs European Peace Fund.

The proposal to create a special fund envisages the allocation of at least €5 billion per year over the next four years to cover the costs of EU countries for the purchase and supply of weapons to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian forces.