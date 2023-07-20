“Planet Labs” published satellite images of a military training ground in Crimea after the explosions

Planet Labs satellite images for July 19 recorded the consequences of explosions and fires at a military training ground in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

It is located near the Old Crimean military training ground in the Kirov district of Crimea. On the night of July 19, there were explosions. Because of this, the occupying "authorities" blocked the "Tavryda" highway and announced the evacuation of the surrounding areas — these are four settlements and two thousand people. Ukraine did not comment on the events at the Crimean military training ground.