“Planet Labs” published satellite images of a military training ground in Crimea after the explosions

Planet Labs satellite images for July 19 recorded the consequences of explosions and fires at a military training ground in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
It is located near the Old Crimean military training ground in the Kirov district of Crimea. On the night of July 19, there were explosions. Because of this, the occupying "authorities" blocked the "Tavryda" highway and announced the evacuation of the surrounding areas — these are four settlements and two thousand people. Ukraine did not comment on the events at the Crimean military training ground.
- Starting from August 2022, the sounds of explosions can be heard almost every day in the occupied Crimea. The occupying Russian authorities explain this by shooting at "Ukrainian drones", "air defense work" and exercises of the Russian military. Serhiy Aksyonov called drones "the main threat" to Crimea. On the night of July 18, the occupied peninsula was attacked by almost 30 unmanned aerial vehicles.