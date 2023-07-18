Almost 30 unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the occupied Crimea at night

The occupying "head" of Crimea Serhiy Aksyonov reported on the night attack of the peninsula by drones.

"At night, in the east of Crimea, air defense forces shot down 9 unmanned aerial vehicles, another 19 were silenced by the forces of the electronic warfare. There are no casualties," he wrote.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that on the night of July 18, they destroyed a total of 28 drones, which Ukraine allegedly used to attack objects in occupied Crimea.

The Russian agency claims that there were no casualties or damage.

Last night, the army of the Russian Federation carried out an attack by attack drones on the southern regions of Ukraine.