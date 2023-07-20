In Dnipro, SBU detained a “Ukrzaliznytsia” official who turned out to be a Russian agent

In Dnipro, counter-intelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an informer of the occupiers — she turned out to be an official of the local division of "Ukrzaliznytsia". The Russian military recruited a woman in early 2023 after she offered help to the occupiers on social media.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

At the behest of the Russian curator, the woman collected intelligence on the locations of the Security and Defense Forces in the Dnipro region. The occupiers planned to later attack the cityʼs transport infrastructure from the air, using the information gathered by it.

However, the Russian agent was exposed in time and detained at her place of residence. According to the investigation, she was in "direct contact" with a senior Russian military officer who was in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

The extras reported their suspicions. She is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing. The woman faces up to 8 years in prison.