SBU detained a Russian agent in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. She faces life imprisonment

In the Kherson region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (better known as the GRU). She went to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a contract basis.

This was reported in the press service of SBU.

On the instructions of the Russian special service, the traitor collected information about the drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Russians were interested in the places of use of Ukrainian reconnaissance drones on the right bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. The agent also tried to gather as much information as possible about the Ukrainian counteroffensive and monitored the fire positions of the air defense in the Kherson region.

In case of successful completion of the tasks, the occupiers promised to "evacuate" her to the Russian Federation and issue a Russian passport. SBU employees detained a woman for trying to obtain secret information about Ukrainian military facilities.

According to the investigation, at the beginning of this year, the contract worker was remotely recruited by a GRU staff member with the call sign "Dimka". She was subscribed to various military-oriented groups in the Russian social network VKontakte.

The traitor communicated with the aggressor in the messenger, and transmitted the received information in the form of electronic coordinates with photographs of objects.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed her of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The woman is currently in custody. She faces life imprisonment.