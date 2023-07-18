Zelenskyi signed the law that allows to receive officer ranks without a higher education

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that allows military personnel without higher education to receive officer ranks during martial law.
This is stated in the card of the draft law.
To obtain the rank of officer, one must have combat experience of at least six months and have no outstanding disciplinary charges. According to this law, officers between the ages of 20 and 40 (rather than 30) will be accepted for military service under contract.
- Previously, Article 20 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" determined that higher education is a condition for assigning the military rank of an officer.
- Also, on July 18, Zelenskyi signed a law that will allow military personnel whose close relatives died or went missing during martial law to be released from service.