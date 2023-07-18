News

FT: Saudi Arabia and Turkey agree on the return of Ukrainian children from Russia

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

Saudi Arabia and Turkey are trying to agree on the return of Ukrainian children who were deported to Russia.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Financial Times.

Four newspaper sources familiar with the negotiations said they have been going on for several months. The mediator was the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

According to journalists, officials from Kyiv and Moscow compiled lists of children taken to Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.