The Ukrainian passport rose four more positions in the ranking of “Henley & Partners”

The Ukrainian foreign passport took 30th place in the Henley & Partners international ranking, which reflects changes in the visa-free regime of countries around the world. There are 103 places in total.

Today, Ukrainians can visit 146 countries without a visa or with a visa. Over the past year, citizens of Ukraine have been able to visit Djibouti, Israel and Suriname visa-free. Ukraine shared 30th place with Grenada and Saint Lucia.

Passports of citizens of Singapore, Germany and Italy occupy the first places in the rating. Russia is in 49th place (in January 2022, it was in 46th place), and Belarus is in 64th place.

The last three places in the rating were taken by Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.