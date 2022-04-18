Ukrainian passport has risen in the world ranking of Nenley & Partners

The Ukrainian passport in the index of the analytical company Henley & Partners, which reflects changes in the visa-free regime of the world, rose from 35th to 34th place. In total, there are 112 places in the rating.

Today Ukrainians can visit 143 countries without a visa or with a visa. This means that travel is more accessible for Ukrainian citizens than citizens of other countries.

The first places in the ranking are traditionally occupied by passports of citizens of Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Germany. The passport of Russian citizens is in 49th place in this ranking, although in January this year, it was in 46th place. In 112th and last place — Afghanistan.