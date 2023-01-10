After joining the EU, the Ukrainian passport may enter the ten strongest in the “Nenley&Partners” rating. Now he is in 36th place

The Ukrainian foreign passport can enter the top ten strongest after joining the European Union, according to Nenley&Partners.

This time, the Ukrainian passport moved from 35th to 36th place in their passport index, which reflects changes in the visa-free regime of countries around the world. The company notes that this happened due to changes in the positions of other countries.

During the period reflected in the rating, the country did not conclude agreements on visa-free travel, so currently holders of Ukrainian passports can travel without a visa or with a visa upon arrival in 144 countries of the world.

Japan leads the ranking of the strongest passports in the world for the fifth year in a row — its citizens can stay without a visa or get one on arrival in 193 countries out of 227. Singapore and South Korea took second place — they have 192 visa-free destinations. Third place is shared by Germans and Spaniards, who can travel to 190 countries without visas.

The passport of Russian citizens is in 49th place in this ranking. The last, 109th place is taken by Afghanistan.