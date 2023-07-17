Sweden will allocate more than $584 million to Ukraine for recovery and implementation of reforms

The government of Sweden has decided to allocate $584 million for Ukraine to support its recovery, as well as to ensure the implementation of reforms. The new strategy of cooperation is calculated until 2027.

The press service of the Swedish government writes about this and emphasizes that this is the largest bilateral development aid strategy in Swedenʼs history.

In general, the strategy covers five main areas:

recovery (priority for critical infrastructure, basic social services, rehabilitation);

green transition and sustainable development;

inclusive economic development, entrepreneurship and trade;

security and stability;

human rights, democracy, rule of law and gender equality.

The strategy should promote Ukraineʼs integration into the EU, strengthen stability and economic growth.