Sweden will direct €32.5 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The government of Sweden has presented a new aid package to Ukraine for humanitarian needs and reconstruction worth €32.51 million.

This is stated in the message of the Swedish government.

The assistance will be provided through the Swedish Agency for International Cooperation and Development (SAID). They will coordinate aid through smaller grassroots organizations.

Among other things, we are talking about the Ukrainian Red Cross, which Sweden will help with the purchase of medicines, sanitary and water purification products, as well as the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

In addition, Sweden will provide funding to the United Nations Development Program to restore Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure and purchase equipment to maintain critical electricity supplies.

Funding is provided from the international aid program for 2023, approved by the Swedish government separately from the aid package to Ukraine.