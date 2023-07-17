The Commission of the Ministry of Infrastructure recorded critical damage on two Kyiv bridges

Experts of the commission of the Ministry of Infrastructure recorded critical damage on the Paton Bridge and the Metro Bridge in Kyiv.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Specialists found out continuous corrosion of beams and main elements of the beams, longitudinal cracks in the surfaces of the supports with the formation of stalactite deposits inside, destruction of concrete, through corrosion of beams in the places of connection with transverse nodes.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Now the inspectors will find out the real technical condition of the bridges and develop a step-by-step plan for their repair and maintenance.

In 2018, during an examination of the Paton Bridge, experts found it unworkable. According to the regulations, the inspection of the facility was supposed to take place every year. However, the last inspection took place in 2020.

In January 2023, by order of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), the restoration service of the Kyiv region became the customer for the Paton Bridge restoration work. However, the balance keeper of the object remains the Kyiv City Administration, which is responsible for its proper condition. The transfer of the customerʼs functions to the Recovery Service in the Kyiv region took more than a year.

At the end of August, the Restoration Service in the Kyiv region will announce a tender for the design of restoration works on the Paton Bridge.