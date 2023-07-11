Mayor of Kyiv: The Paton Bridge and Metro Bridge are in a state of emergency. reconstruction of the last one is a big challenge

In Kyiv, the Paton Bridge and Metro Bridge are in the worst state of emergency.

The capitalʼs mayor Vitaliy Klitschko told about this in an interview with Babel.

"Patonʼs bridge is in a state of emergency. Two years ago, as I said, we transferred it to the balance sheet of the Ministry of Infrastructure under ʼBig Constructionʼ so that the work could begin. This object is an architectural monument, and there are many nuances, including from the Ministry of Culture, which the state can resolve as quickly as possible," Klitschko noted.

"The Metro Bridge is also in a state of emergency now. Its construction in Soviet times was experimental, there were only a few such bridges in the USSR. Rebuilding it is a big challenge. But we are already developing a project of emergency works on this bridge. And we plan to start its renovation next year," added the mayor.

Commenting on the inspection of the bridges announced by the president and the government, Klitschko said that the municipal enterprise "Kyivavtoshlyakhmist", which deals with the issue of their maintenance, handed over the documents and information requested by the government as part of the inspection.

Klitschko still does not understand in which way the revision will take place.

"It should be a large-scale revision. However, it is not entirely clear how exactly and according to what criteria it will take place. Because, as far as I know, there are more than 12 000 bridges and overpasses in Ukraine. In Kyiv, for example, there are 175," he declared.