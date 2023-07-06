Darnytsky Bridge was completed in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the construction of the Darnytsky Bridge was completed and traffic was opened on two newly constructed exits — in the direction of the Paton Bridge and Osokorky.
This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.
The opening of exits/entrances will allow to organize a direct connection between the Osokorky and Poznyaky residential buildings and the Kyiv City Express platform and Bereznyaky. When all lanes are opened, the carrying capacity of the bridge will be 35 000 cars per day.
The construction of the Darnytsky Bridge was restarted in 2021 (it began to be built in 2004), but due to the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the work was suspended until May 2022.
- Darnytsky Bridge is a combined railway and road crossing over the Dnipro River in Kyiv, which was built in 2004-2011. It consists of two railway tracks and a six-lane highway (three in each direction). The entire bridge is almost put into operation, except for the left-bank entrances and exits from the bridge to the Dnipro Embankment, the construction of which has been suspended. Delivery time is unknown.
- In March 2021, the State Highway Agency of Ukraine ("Ukravtodor") and "Ukrzaliznytsia" signed a memorandum on the completion of the construction of the Darnytsky Bridge in Kyiv. The Cabinet of Ministers allocated 500 million hryvnias for the completion of the construction of the Darnytsky Bridge in Kyiv.
- In October 2021, the "South-Western Railway" branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" signed a contract with the "Avtostrada" company for 1.15 billion hryvnias regarding the completion of the construction of the Darnytsky Bridge in Kyiv. The bridge itself is on the balance sheet of "Ukrzaliznytsia".