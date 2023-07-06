Darnytsky Bridge was completed in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the construction of the Darnytsky Bridge was completed and traffic was opened on two newly constructed exits — in the direction of the Paton Bridge and Osokorky.

This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

The opening of exits/entrances will allow to organize a direct connection between the Osokorky and Poznyaky residential buildings and the Kyiv City Express platform and Bereznyaky. When all lanes are opened, the carrying capacity of the bridge will be 35 000 cars per day.

The construction of the Darnytsky Bridge was restarted in 2021 (it began to be built in 2004), but due to the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the work was suspended until May 2022.