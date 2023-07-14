The government appointed Ivan Vyhivskyi as the head of the National Police

The government has appointed a new head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The Cabinet of Ministers made the relevant decision at todayʼs meeting.

Since January 20 of this year, Vyhivskyi has served as the head of the National Police. Former police chief Ihor Klymenko became the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs after the death of Minister Denys Monastyrskyi in a plane crash in Brovary on January 18.