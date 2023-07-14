The government appointed Ivan Vyhivskyi as the head of the National Police

The government has appointed a new head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
The Cabinet of Ministers made the relevant decision at todayʼs meeting.
Since January 20 of this year, Vyhivskyi has served as the head of the National Police. Former police chief Ihor Klymenko became the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs after the death of Minister Denys Monastyrskyi in a plane crash in Brovary on January 18.
- On the morning of January 18, during a plane crash in Brovary, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died: Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, First Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovych. According to the National Police, 16 people died, including three children. 30 people were hospitalized, including 12 children. Search operations are ongoing. The SBU is investigating three versions: a violation of flight rules, a technical malfunction of the helicopter, and intentional destruction.