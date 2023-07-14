Vitaliy Averin became the new chief sergeant of the 47th SMB

Vitaliy Averin was appointed chief sergeant of the 47th separate mechanized brigade (SMB) "Mahura".
This was reported by the press service of the 47th SMB.
A soldier with the call sign "Aver" went to war as a volunteer in 2014. He participated in the battles for Ilovaisk, Popasna and Shyrokyne as part of the "Donbas" battalion. Received the Order "For Courage" III degree.
Previously, he was the chief sergeant of one of the divisions of the 47th brigade.
- Earlier, the chief sergeant of the brigade Valerii Markus said that he wrote a report with a request to transfer him to a lower position. According to him, the leadership of the brigade allegedly does not allow the construction of a military unit "according to the values declared by the fighters." He also accused some officers of the compound of incompetence.
- The commander of the 47th separate mechanized brigade "Mahura" Oleksandr Sak reacted to the report of chief sergeant Valerii Markus, who asked to be transferred to a lower position. Sak called for an end to conflicts and disputes and to work for a common struggle.