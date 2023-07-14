Vitaliy Averin became the new chief sergeant of the 47th SMB

Vitaliy Averin was appointed chief sergeant of the 47th separate mechanized brigade (SMB) "Mahura".

This was reported by the press service of the 47th SMB.

A soldier with the call sign "Aver" went to war as a volunteer in 2014. He participated in the battles for Ilovaisk, Popasna and Shyrokyne as part of the "Donbas" battalion. Received the Order "For Courage" III degree.

Previously, he was the chief sergeant of one of the divisions of the 47th brigade.