The commander of the 47th SMB responded to the conflict surrounding Sergeant Markusʼ application for transfer

The commander of the 47th separate mechanized brigade (SMB) "Magura" Oleksandr Sak reacted to the report of chief sergeant Valerii Markus, who asked to be transferred to a lower position. Sak called for an end to conflicts and disputes and to work for a common struggle.

This was reported by the press service of the 47th SMB.

"The fighters of the brigade are liberating their native land kilometer by kilometer in one of the most difficult sections of the front. Everyone contributes to the victory," Sak noted.

He called for "putting aside the conflicts, insults and disputes" that have arisen since Markusʼ post.

"Let the problems unite us before fierce battles. As the fingers curl into a fist to strike, we must unite. Letʼs remember our responsibility to history," emphasized the Brigadier General.