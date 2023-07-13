The Netherlands will join the security guarantees for Ukraine from the G7

The Netherlands will join the G7 initiative on security guarantees for Ukraine.
This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra on July 13.
"I welcome the G7 Declaration on support for Ukraine, including the announced security measures. The Netherlands will join this initiative and promote these security measures for Ukraine in close cooperation with international partners," Hoekstra noted.
Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Finland also supported the declaration.
- On July 12, the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine — this is a common document (here is the text). The next step is to conclude a system of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In case of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.