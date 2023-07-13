The Netherlands will join the security guarantees for Ukraine from the G7

The Netherlands will join the G7 initiative on security guarantees for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra on July 13.

"I welcome the G7 Declaration on support for Ukraine, including the announced security measures. The Netherlands will join this initiative and promote these security measures for Ukraine in close cooperation with international partners," Hoekstra noted.

Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Finland also supported the declaration.