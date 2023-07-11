Klitschko spoke about the details of the audit of “Kyivmiskbud” after the investigation into the real estate of the head of the company

On July 3, it became known that the wife of "Kyivmiskbud" president Ihor Kushnir owns a villa in France worth €20 million, and within three days the mayor of Kyiv initiated an audit, during which Kushnir will be removed from office.

In an interview with Babel, Klitschko said that he had appealed to the companyʼs supervisory board to remove the head of "Kyivmiskbud", having just received information from the media.

"I canʼt keep track of the place, period, real estate and in which way somebody lives. Our city has more than a thousand utility companies, and ʼKyivmiskbudʼ is not a utility company, but a joint-stock company, it is a separate structure. Yes, 80% of its shares belong to Kyiv. After I received high-profile information that appeared in the mass media, I appealed to the companyʼs supervisory board to remove the head of ʼKyivmiskbudʼ during an audit of the company and its head. The audit should be carried out by an international company from the ʼBig Fourʼ, which will have no objections and doubts about impartiality and independence. I also want to note that the Supervisory Board instructed ʼKyivmiskbudʼ to continue fulfilling its obligations to investors," the mayor told.

According to him, "Kyivmiskbud" is asking the city for a billion hryvnias in financial aid, but at the moment the Kyiv City Council has not allocated it, because "first you need to have objective information, the results of a check on the real state of affairs."