Klitschko spoke about the details of the audit of “Kyivmiskbud” after the investigation into the real estate of the head of the company

On July 3, it became known that the wife of "Kyivmiskbud" president Ihor Kushnir owns a villa in France worth €20 million, and within three days the mayor of Kyiv initiated an audit, during which Kushnir will be removed from office.
In an interview with Babel, Klitschko said that he had appealed to the companyʼs supervisory board to remove the head of "Kyivmiskbud", having just received information from the media.
"I canʼt keep track of the place, period, real estate and in which way somebody lives. Our city has more than a thousand utility companies, and ʼKyivmiskbudʼ is not a utility company, but a joint-stock company, it is a separate structure. Yes, 80% of its shares belong to Kyiv. After I received high-profile information that appeared in the mass media, I appealed to the companyʼs supervisory board to remove the head of ʼKyivmiskbudʼ during an audit of the company and its head. The audit should be carried out by an international company from the ʼBig Fourʼ, which will have no objections and doubts about impartiality and independence. I also want to note that the Supervisory Board instructed ʼKyivmiskbudʼ to continue fulfilling its obligations to investors," the mayor told.
According to him, "Kyivmiskbud" is asking the city for a billion hryvnias in financial aid, but at the moment the Kyiv City Council has not allocated it, because "first you need to have objective information, the results of a check on the real state of affairs."
- On July 3, the Bihus.Info project published an investigation into the fact that the wife of "Kyivmiskbud" president Ihor Kushnir has a villa in France worth €20 million. The villa is located in the town of Villefranche-sur-Mer, near Nice, called "Cayo" and has an area of 850 square meters. Inside there are 6 bedrooms and private bathrooms, a large living room in beige tones, a wine cellar, a spacious kitchen. The estate is located on a closed territory with an area of more than 5 thousand square meters. There is also a swimming pool with panoramic sea views, a large garden and a garage for 8 cars.
- For more than 10 years, Ihor Kushnir has held the position of president of "Kyivmiskbud", a company that is 80% owned by the city of Kyiv.