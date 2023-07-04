Bihus.Info: A villa in France was found at the wife of the president of “Kyivmiskbud” Ihor Kushnir

In 2019-2020, the company of the wife of the president of "Kyivmiskbud" Ihor Kushnir purchased a French firm for which a villa on the Cote dʼAzur with an estimated cost of €20 million was designed.

This is discussed in the Bihus.Info investigation.

The villa is located in the town of Villefranche-sur-Mer, near Nice, called Cayo and has an area of 850 square meters. Inside there are 6 bedrooms and private bathrooms, a large living room in beige tones, a wine cellar, a spacious kitchen. The estate is located on a closed territory with an area of more than 5 thousand square meters. There is also a swimming pool with panoramic sea views, a large garden and a garage for 8 cars.

The purchase process began in 2019, when Oksana Kushnirʼs Cypriot company Koksi Holding agreed to buy the French firm SCP Cayo (to which the villa is registered) and paid an advance. The final stage of signing the agreement took place in the spring of 2020. Bihus.Info found confirmation of this transaction in the financial documents of Koksi Holding. French realtors consulted by Bihus.Info estimated the estate at €20 million.

Ihor Kushnir himself told journalists that he does not own any movable or immovable property outside Ukraine.