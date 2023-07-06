Vitaliy Klitschko initiated an audit of “Kyivmiskbud”. A villa in France was found at the company presidentʼs wife

An audit will be conducted at "Kyivmiskbud", at which time the head of the company Ihor Kushnir will be removed from his position.
The mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko informed about this on July 6.
The audit will be conducted with the involvement of one of the leading international auditing firms. A temporary control commission, which was created by Kyiv City Council deputies, is also working, and it will also provide the results of an audit of the activities of the "Kyivmiskbud" company and its management.
"Kyivmiskbud" continues to work and fulfill its obligations to investors.
- On July 3, the Bihus.Info project published an investigation into the fact that the wife of "Kyivmiskbud" president Ihor Kushnir has a villa in France worth €20 million. The villa is located in the town of Villefranche-sur-Mer, near Nice, called "Cayo" and has an area of 850 square meters. Inside there are 6 bedrooms and private bathrooms, a large living room in beige tones, a wine cellar, a spacious kitchen. The estate is located on a closed territory with an area of more than 5 thousand square meters. There is also a swimming pool with panoramic sea views, a large garden and a garage for 8 cars.
- For more than 10 years, Ihor Kushnir has held the position of president of "Kyivmiskbud", a company that is 80% owned by the city of Kyiv.