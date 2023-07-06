Vitaliy Klitschko initiated an audit of “Kyivmiskbud”. A villa in France was found at the company presidentʼs wife

An audit will be conducted at "Kyivmiskbud", at which time the head of the company Ihor Kushnir will be removed from his position.

The mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko informed about this on July 6.

The audit will be conducted with the involvement of one of the leading international auditing firms. A temporary control commission, which was created by Kyiv City Council deputies, is also working, and it will also provide the results of an audit of the activities of the "Kyivmiskbud" company and its management.

"Kyivmiskbud" continues to work and fulfill its obligations to investors.