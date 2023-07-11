The United States threatened Russia with “inevitable responsibility” in case of a disaster at the ZNPP

The United States has warned the Kremlin of serious responsibility in case that Russia creates a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) it seized.

This was stated by the spokesman of the US State Department Matthew Miller, Ukrinform cites.

"The Russian leadership should think carefully about whether it wants to risk creating a nuclear disaster, because if it happens, the international community will absolutely hold Russia accountable," he noted.

Miller also added that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should have full access to all NPP facilities, and Russia should facilitate this.