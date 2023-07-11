The United States threatened Russia with “inevitable responsibility” in case of a disaster at the ZNPP

The United States has warned the Kremlin of serious responsibility in case that Russia creates a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) it seized.
This was stated by the spokesman of the US State Department Matthew Miller, Ukrinform cites.
"The Russian leadership should think carefully about whether it wants to risk creating a nuclear disaster, because if it happens, the international community will absolutely hold Russia accountable," he noted.
Miller also added that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should have full access to all NPP facilities, and Russia should facilitate this.
- On July 4, the Armed Forces officially informed about the possible preparation of a provocation in the near future on the territory of the ZNPP. Russia plans to accuse Ukraine of shelling the station. On the same day, Zelensky stated that Russia had installed objects similar to explosives on the roofs of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
- Against this background, headquarters were deployed in Ukraine, which included energy workers, rescuers, police and medics.
- On July 7, the head of intelligence Kyrylo Budanov informed that the threat of a terrorist attack at the ZNPP is declining, but there is currently no question of the complete elimination of risks at the nuclear plant, as it is still controlled by the Russian occupiers.