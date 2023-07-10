The “Side by Side” program is starting in the Kherson region. Other regions will help rebuild the region after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP

In the Kherson region, the initiative of the president, "Side by Side" will be launched — other regions will help rebuild the region after Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP on June 6.

This was announced on July 10 by the deputy head of the Office of the President Oleksiy Kuleba.

Within the framework of "Side by Side", 15 oblasts will help restore housing and critical infrastructure in 26 settlements of the Kherson region. First of all, houses will be restored for military families, families of fallen soldiers, mothers with children, elderly people, as well as critical infrastructure facilities.

In total, more than 3,500 objects are planned to be rebuilt in the region. The Rivne region will help to restore the villages of Kochubeivska Gromata, Khmelnytska — Visokopilya, and Cherkasy region — Ivanivka and Novopetrivka.