​Turkey did not put forward any conditions to Ukraine for the return of the Mariupol defense commanders

Turkey did not put forward any conditions to Kyiv for the return of Mariupol defense commanders from Istanbul to Ukraine.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar stated this on "Radio Svoboda".

According to him, Ankara is interested in this operation, because in this way Turkey strengthens its position in the international arena.

"Actually, no conditions that Iʼm aware of have been put forward for the return of our servicemen. On the contrary, this is precisely the peculiarity of this position of the Turkish side as a mediator, which provides so-called good services so that the process itself continues. Of course, her role in this process is also important. Because her ratings are rising. Letʼs not think that this is just a kind gesture towards Ukraine. This is also a strengthening of Turkeyʼs position in communication with the Russian side," Bodnar noted.

He said that the negotiations on the release of the commanders lasted for several months, and "the entire diplomatic vanguard" was involved.

"Preparatory work lasted for several months. The president held talks with President Erdoğan not only during the visit, but there were several phone calls beforehand, there were contacts, of course, wherever such contacts could be found," the ambassador added.