“Eurovision-2024” will be held in the Swedish city of Malmö

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in the Swedish city of Malmö.

"Eurovision Ukraine" writes about this.

Malmö will be the host city of Eurovision next year. The competition has already been held there twice: in 1992 and 2013.

Malmö was chosen based on the results of the competition, in which the following criteria were evaluated: infrastructure, ability to receive thousands of delegations, film crews, fans and journalists.