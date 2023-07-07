“Eurovision-2024” will be held in the Swedish city of Malmö

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in the Swedish city of Malmö.
"Eurovision Ukraine" writes about this.
Malmö will be the host city of Eurovision next year. The competition has already been held there twice: in 1992 and 2013.
Malmö was chosen based on the results of the competition, in which the following criteria were evaluated: infrastructure, ability to receive thousands of delegations, film crews, fans and journalists.
- This year, Swedenʼs Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Tattoo". She won the competition for the second time.
- At Eurovision 2022, representatives of Ukraine, Kalush Orchestra, won, but due to the war, the 2023 contest was held in Britain, which took second place last year. Already the ninth "Eurovision" took place in Great Britain — this is more often than in any other country. The competition was hosted by the British city of Liverpool. The stage was opened by King Charles III with his wife Queen Camilla.