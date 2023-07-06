Bulgaria confirmed that it supports Ukraineʼs membership in NATO. Zelensky and the Bulgarian Prime Minister signed the declaration

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolay Denkov signed a joint declaration of support for Ukraineʼs Euro-Atlantic (NATO) integration. Bulgaria became the 22nd country that formally supported Ukraineʼs accession to NATO.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva.

With this document, the Bulgarian partners also confirmed that Ukraineʼs membership in the Alliance is the only way to guarantee the security of all bloc countries and Ukraine itself. At the same time, they plan to continue increasing efforts to support Ukrainian integration into the Alliance and the implementation of NATO standards.

Bulgaria is ready to participate in the post-war reconstruction and reconstruction of Ukraine and to provide political and material support.

Help from Bulgaria

In October 2022, the publication EurActiv wrote that Bulgaria is one of the largest non-public suppliers of weapons to Ukraine. In January 2023, the German publication Die Welt wrote that at the beginning of the war, Bulgaria secretly provided Ukraine with a third of ammunition and 40% of diesel fuel. At the same time, due to internal political disagreements (the Bulgarian president recently called the possible transfer of shells to Ukraine a "mistake"), the shells were transferred secretly.

On May 4, 2022, the Bulgarian parliament allowed the repair of Ukrainian military equipment at defense enterprises, but refused to provide Ukraine with weapons and ammunition.

On June 23, the Bulgarian government adopted two decisions on providing Ukraine with a new package of military aid.