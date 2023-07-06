The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Armed Forces destroyed a large ammunition depot of the occupiers in Makiivka

On the evening of July 4, powerful explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Makiivka in Donetsk region — it was the work of Ukrainian artillerymen on a Russian ammunition depot.

The Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar confirmed the strike.

According to her, the fighters hit a "really large" warehouse of the Russian occupiers, where a significant number of artillery shells and rockets for the BM-21 "Grad" salvo rocket system were stored.

This was the result of the work of air scouts, who corrected the strike, and gunners, as well as a response to "frontal enemy attacks."

"We inflict effective, painful point strikes, bleed the occupier, for whom the lack of ammunition and fuel will sooner or later become fatal," Malyar emphasized.

She also added that over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed six ammunition depots of the Russians in the Tavria direction.