General Staff: The Defense Forces destroyed more than a hundred units of Russian equipment over the past day

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has lost approximately 600 soldiers, six tanks, 15 armored fighting vehicles, 22 artillery systems and nine air defense systems. In total, 232 300 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian aviation has carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel of the occupiers and destroyed the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile complex.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit the area of concentration of Russian military, weapons and military equipment, four control points, an ammunition depot, eight artillery pieces in firing positions, two air defense tools, a radar station and four electronic warfare stations.