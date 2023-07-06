Israel simplified the employment of Ukrainians and extended their visas

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Israel Moshe Arbel updated the policy regarding the stay of Ukrainian citizens in the country.

This is stated on the Israeli government portal.

This was done "in view of the changes that have occurred, including the passage of time and the experience gained." Ukrainians were allowed to work on the condition that 90 days have passed since their entry into Israel and they have a Ukrainian passport.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also extended tourist visas for Ukrainians who were legally in Israel on the day the full-scale war began or entered after it began. These documents will be valid until January 31, 2024.