The Ministry of Defense presented a new summer uniform for women

The Ministry of Defense presented an updated summer uniform for female military personnel. It was made more adapted to the structure of the female body.

This was reported in the press service of the department.

What has changed:

A drawstring was added to the coat to adjust the excess fabric volume on the back.

The coat was shortened and slits were added on the sides for ease of bending and squatting.

An elastic band was added below the knees to narrow the leg.

In the pants, an inflated waist with a "tunnel" belt was made (if the waist size of the servicewoman changes).

New underwear made of cotton and elastane was also presented. The military who tested it said that it stretches well and holds its shape.

Currently, approximately 42 000 women serve in the Armed Forces, almost five thousand of them are on the front line.

On December 26, 2022, it became known that the first batches of womenʼs military uniforms and underwear were sent to several brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for testing.

On December 21, a collection of womenʼs military uniforms was presented in Kyiv as part of the Arm women now project. The form from Arm women now is sewn taking into account the characteristics of the female body — the coat differs from the male one in the shoulders and chest, and the pants have a deeper fit and double fastening at the waist.