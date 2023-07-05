Ihor Humenyuk, who carried out the explosion in the court, died. He blew himself up during detention

Ihor Gumenyuk, who set off an explosion in the Shevchenkiv court in Kyiv, died at the scene in the convoy building. The man blew himself up during detention.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

During this, two KORD soldiers were wounded. Their lives were saved by the shields with which the special forces moved.

Before that, the prosecutorʼs office opened a pre-trial investigation into the fact that the defendant attempted to escape from custody, which posed a threat to those around him. The man locked himself in the restroom and tried to escape from custody when he was being remanded in custody at the Shevchenkiv Court in Kyiv. The first explosion occurred in the restroom at 5:20 p.m., and a few hours later the second explosion occurred.

Chronology of events:

After the meeting, Humenyuk first locked himself in the toilet, and then opened the door and threw explosives at the guard (there were two explosions);

then he tried to leave the courtroom;

convoys stopped him with a shot in the air, then he barricaded himself;

KORD employees tried to unblock him (he did not go to contact);

after unlocking the door, Humenyuk threw an explosive into the KORD, the soldiers were injured, their lives are not in danger;

Humenyuk died from explosives;

the police will find out how he carried the explosives.

Humenyukʼs case

On August 31, 2015, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the first reading on the presidential bill on amendments to the Constitution in terms of decentralization — on a special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Clashes and explosions took place under the parliament, resulting in the death of four National Guardsmen aged 20-25. Another 65 servicemen received gunshot wounds and bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. According to the investigation, the grenade was thrown by a soldier of the "Sich" battalion, Ihor Humeniuk. Serhiy Krayniak, a soldier of the "Karpatska Sich" volunteer battalion, was also indicted. Kraynyak apparently lit a smoke bomb, helping Humenyuk to detonate. The boys deny their guilt and claim that they were beaten in the pretrial detention center in order to force them to confess to the crime.

Since August 2016, the case has been under consideration in the Shevchenkiv Court of Kyiv. In January 2018, the court decided to hold the hearing in closed session at the request of the victims.