The explosive in the Shevchenkiv court was detonated by the defendant Ihor Humenyuk. It closed in the convoy room

As "Babel" was informed by the law enforcement agencies, the explosives in the Shevchenkivsky court in Kyiv were detonated by Ihor Humenyuk, who is accused of the terrorist attack near the Verkhovna Rada in August 2015, when four National Guardsmen were killed.

Another 65 servicemen then received gunshot wounds and bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Humenyukʼs lawyer, Victor Baida, in a comment to "Babel" reported that he was present at the meeting online. When the meeting ended, so did the broadcast. He learned about the incident from calls from journalists.

The Kyiv City Military Administration specified that the explosion occurred in the restroom at 5:20 p.m.

Currently, the man has locked himself in the middle of the convoy room, so the security forces are doing everything possible to detain him. Two law enforcement officers are known to have been injured.