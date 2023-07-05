The explosive in the Shevchenkiv court was detonated by the defendant Ihor Humenyuk. It closed in the convoy room

As "Babel" was informed by the law enforcement agencies, the explosives in the Shevchenkivsky court in Kyiv were detonated by Ihor Humenyuk, who is accused of the terrorist attack near the Verkhovna Rada in August 2015, when four National Guardsmen were killed.
Another 65 servicemen then received gunshot wounds and bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity.
Humenyukʼs lawyer, Victor Baida, in a comment to "Babel" reported that he was present at the meeting online. When the meeting ended, so did the broadcast. He learned about the incident from calls from journalists.
The Kyiv City Military Administration specified that the explosion occurred in the restroom at 5:20 p.m.
Currently, the man has locked himself in the middle of the convoy room, so the security forces are doing everything possible to detain him. Two law enforcement officers are known to have been injured.
- On August 31, 2015, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the first reading on the presidential bill on amendments to the Constitution in terms of decentralization — on a special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Clashes and explosions took place under the parliament, resulting in the death of four National Guardsmen aged 20-25. Another 65 servicemen received gunshot wounds and bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. According to the investigation, the grenade was thrown by a soldier of the "Sich" battalion, Ihor Humeniuk. Serhiy Krayniak, a soldier of the "Karpatska Sich" volunteer battalion, was also indicted. Kraynyak apparently lit a smoke bomb, helping Humenyuk to detonate. The men deny their guilt and claim that they were beaten in the pretrial detention center in order to force them to confess to the crime.
- Since August 2016, the case has been under consideration in the Shevchenkivsky Court of Kyiv. In January 2018, the court decided to hold the hearing in closed session at the request of the victims.