An explosion occurred in the courthouse in Kyiv

In Kyiv, at 5:20 p.m., an explosion rang out in the courthouse in the Shevchenkivsky district. Relevant services are working on the spot, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to "Babel", the explosives were detonated by Ihor Humenyuk, who is accused of a terrorist attack near the Verkhovna Rada in August 2015, when four National Guardsmen were killed. During the skirmishes, another 65 servicemen received gunshot wounds and bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Currently, an investigative and operative group, special forces, explosives experts and dog experts are working on the spot.

Today, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv was supposed to extend Humenyukʼs detention.