The prosecutorʼs office opened proceedings on the fact of Ihor Humenyukʼs attempt to escape from custody. Two victims are known

The prosecutorʼs office opened a pre-trial investigation into the fact that the defendant attempted to escape from custody, which posed a threat to those around him. It is about Ihor Humenyuk, who tried to escape from custody in the dressing room, when his arrest was continued in the Shevchenkivsky Court of Kyiv.

To do this, the man detonated explosives and now locked himself inside the convoy room, they are trying to detain him.

Currently, two law enforcement officers have been injured.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reports that prosecutors, an investigative-operational team, explosives experts and dog experts are at the scene of the incident.