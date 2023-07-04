Valerii Zaluzhnyi appointed a new chief of the Odesa Regional Military Committee

Oleksandr Okhrimenko was appointed to the position of head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Staffing and Social Support (TCS).
This was reported on July 4 by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.
Before that, Okhrimenko was a brigade commander of the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great. Zaluzhnyi declares that Okhrimenko is one of the best military commanders.
"Olexander is a combat officer who knows the army from the inside, clearly understands the needs at the front and has repeatedly demonstrated his devotion to the military cause and the Motherland," added Zaluzhnyi.
- On June 22, the publication "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"] published an investigation that the family of the head of the TCS of Odesa Yevhen Borysov bought real estate and cars worth millions of dollars in Spain during the full-scale war. For example, Borysovʼs mother has a villa for over $3 million and a 2022 Mercedes B class priced at $100 000 or more, his wife has an office space on the main street of Marbella, his mother-in-law has a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. During the full-scale war, a third car appeared in Yevhen Borysovʼs family, so the total value of his fleet is approximately $500 000. The total value of Borysovʼs property is €4.5 million.
- On June 28, Yevhen Borysov was released, the prosecutorʼs office is investigating him on three counts — due to possible illegal enrichment, evasion of military service, and exceeding official powers.