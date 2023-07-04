Valerii Zaluzhnyi appointed a new chief of the Odesa Regional Military Committee

Oleksandr Okhrimenko was appointed to the position of head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Staffing and Social Support (TCS).

This was reported on July 4 by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Before that, Okhrimenko was a brigade commander of the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great. Zaluzhnyi declares that Okhrimenko is one of the best military commanders.

"Olexander is a combat officer who knows the army from the inside, clearly understands the needs at the front and has repeatedly demonstrated his devotion to the military cause and the Motherland," added Zaluzhnyi.