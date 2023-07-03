The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia summoned the head of the Ukrainian embassy due to sanctions against Georgian Airways

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia summoned the temporary charge dʼaffaires of Ukraine Oleksandr Shulha in connection with the introduction of sanctions against the Georgian carrier Georgian Airways.

This was reported by the Georgian TV channel Imedi.

The Ukrainian diplomatʼs visit the Georgian MFA lasted about half an hour, after which Shulha did not make any comments to the media. The Foreign Ministry of Georgia has not yet commented on the diplomatʼs challenge.

The Georgian airline Georgian Airways, which resumed flights to Russia, and its director Tamaz Gaiashvili were included in the updated list of Ukrainian sanctions.