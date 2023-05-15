Georgia has announced that it will not allow the flights of sanctioned Russian planes

The Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia informed that it will allow air connections with Russia only to Russian airlines and aircraft that have not been sanctioned.

"Georgiaʼs firm position is that flights between Georgia and the Russian Federation will be operated only by airlines and aircraft that have not been sanctioned. Accordingly, all applications submitted to the Civil Aviation Agency, information and documentation submitted by airlines will be subject to detailed study and verification by various sanctions mechanisms," says the message on the regulatorʼs website.

At the same time, the Georgian aviation agency conducts consultations and studies examples of countries that comply with sanctions and at the same time have direct air connections with Russia.

As of May 15, the department received applications from several airlines requesting regular air connections between Georgia and Russia.