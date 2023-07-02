40 employees of the Russian embassy flew out of Romania. Bucharest expelled them because of the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine

40 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission left Romania together with their families. Their flight was six hours late — they couldnʼt fit their luggage.
Europa Liberă România writes about it.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania has decided to reduce the diplomatic and technical-administrative staff of Russian embassies in the country. It is about 11 diplomats and 29 people from other personnel.
They explained that the reduction of the Russian diplomatic mission in Bucharest "will show the current level of bilateral relations in the context of Russiaʼs resolution of an aggressive war against Ukraine." At the same time, it will reflect "a level close to the level of diplomatic and technical-administrative representation of Romania in Russia."
In general, Russia has to reduce the number of employees of its embassies in Romania by 51 positions: 21 diplomats and 30 technical and administrative staff.
- On June 6, it became known that Finland is expelling nine Russian diplomats because they conducted intelligence in the country.
- Germany closed four out of five Russian consulates. In Germany, it was called a reaction to the decision of the Russian authorities to limit the number of German officials in Russia to 350.
- The Czech Republic took away from Russian diplomats the right to use land for free, and Australia blocked the construction of a new Russian embassy near its parliament.