Finland expels nine Russian diplomats. They conducted intelligence in the country

The government of Finland decided to expel nine employees of the Russian embassy because they were engaged in intelligence activities that are incompatible with diplomatic status.

This is reported by Yle.

The decision was made by the Ministerial Committee on Foreign Policy and Security Policy under the President and Government of Finland.

This is not the first case of diplomatic confrontation between Moscow and Helsinki. Earlier, Russia was outraged by the "attack" on its consulate in Finland, and then froze the accounts of Finnish diplomatic missions in the country.

On May 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia summoned the Finnish ambassador Antti Helanter, who was informed about the closure of the office of the Russian embassy in the city of Lappeenranta from July 1.

Also, from July 1, the offices of the Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg, Petrozavodsk, and Murmansk, which have been operating since the early 1990s, will cease to operate.