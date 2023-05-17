The Czech Republic took away the right to use land plots for free from Russian diplomats

The Czech government canceled nine decrees of the 1970s and 1980s. They granted the USSR, and later Russia, the right to free use of real estate and land for diplomatic purposes.

This was announced by the Czech Minister of European Affairs Michal Dvořák on his Twitter.

The minister called the previous resolutions of the Soviet era adopted "under the muzzles of Russian tanks after the occupation of our country, which until today allowed Russia to use large areas of land on our territory for free."

"Unjustified profits from the use of these lands should not be used to support the current occupation of Ukraine," the Czech minister emphasized.

The decision concerns a total of 59 land plots. Now Russia will have to pay taxes for their use or conclude new lease agreements or "find other, more profitable solutions for the Czech Republic." We are talking not only about the premises of the Russian Embassy in Prague, but also buildings in the cities of Brno, Karlovy Vary, as well as in resorts.