Poland is ready to join the nuclear exchange program among NATO countries as soon as possible — because of nuclear weapons in Belarus

Poland is ready to join the nuclear exchange program among NATO countries as soon as possible against the background of the fact that Russia is going to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced this on July 30 after the EU summit.

"In connection with the fact that Russia intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, we ask the entire NATO bloc to participate in the Nuclear Sharing program," said Mateusz Moravetskyi.

He confirmed that Warsaw is interested in participating in the program. The final decision will depend on the US and NATO partners.

"We are declaring our readiness to act quickly on this. We donʼt want to sit idly by while Putin makes all kinds of threats," added Moravetskyi.

Nuclear Sharing is a NATO program that is part of nuclear deterrence. It provides nuclear warheads to member states that do not possess nuclear weapons of their own. Since November 2009, as part of the Nuclear Sharing program, American nuclear weapons have been in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey.