After the Dnipro River became shallow, a thousand-year-old oak boat was found on the banks of Khortytsia

In Zaporizhzhia, the coast near Khortytsa was surveyed after the shallowing of the area there due to the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP. An ancient oak boat was found there, which may be more than a thousand years old.

The acting general director of the Khortytsia National Reserve Svitlana Okhrimenko informed about this, Ukrinform reports.

The boat is made of a solid oak trunk six meters 80 centimeters long, and the height of its sides is about half a meter. The boat is carved with symbols, the meaning of which has yet to be deciphered. About 30 such boats were discovered on the territory of Ukraine.

In the past, similar boats were found near the shores of Khortytsia Island, which were connected with the ancient Russian settlement that lived on the island from the 10th to the 14th centuries. Boats served people as a means for fishing and other crafts, transportation, ferry service, etc.